Assailant at House Speaker's home reportedly yelled "Where is Nancy?" Police say the break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which her husband was brutally assaulted, was not a random act. A CBS News review of suspected social media posts by the man arrested show him spreading conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in the government, and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings. Correspondent Christina Ruffini reports the latest.