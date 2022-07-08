Watch CBS News

A Vietnam veteran’s final salute

Barron County Veteran Services Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.
