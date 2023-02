The popular Twin Cities musical group VocalEssence is celebrating Black History Month with a special concert, explains G. Phillip Shoultz, VocalEssence associate artistic director, and artist Joe Davis.

A musical collaboration celebrates Black History Month The popular Twin Cities musical group VocalEssence is celebrating Black History Month with a special concert, explains G. Phillip Shoultz, VocalEssence associate artistic director, and artist Joe Davis.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On