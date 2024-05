A look at the uncertain future of homeowners insurance in Minnesota (part 2) Each time the Midwest is hit with severe weather, the damage adds up and so do the insurance costs. Homeowners insurance rates have soared. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy explores how insurance companies are looking at how they can make up for all those payouts. She spoke with Professor Andrew Whitman with the Carlson School of Management and Aaron Cocking, the president of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota.