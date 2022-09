At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth began a three-day strike.

15,000 Minnesota nurses begin 3-day strike Monday morning At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth began a three-day strike.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On