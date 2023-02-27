Watch CBS News

1-on-1 with Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska

Derek James talks with Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska, who made her debut with the Minnesota Orchestra on Feb. 24th. The Ukrainian-born musician has been working to provide help and hope to those suffering amid the war overseas.
