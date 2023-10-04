WCCO

Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She was born in Kenya, Nairobi and grew up in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by the energy of her seven siblings and the unwavering support of her parents.

After earning her degree at St. Cloud University, she returned to Rochester as an MMJ/Reporter. Her passion eventually took her to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ubah makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.

In her free time, you can find Ubah at a concert, traveling the world, and spending time with her parents, siblings, and her first niece.

Ubah is excited to explore the Twin Cities and is always looking for great restaurant recommendations!

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2023

Hometown: Rochester, MN

Alma Mater: St. Cloud State University

FAVORITES

Music: Afro beats, R&B, Hip-Hop and Somali music

Movie: Radio

TV Show: Prison Break

Author/Book: Half the Sky- Nicholas D. Kristof

Food: Anything spicy!

Local Restaurant: Rinata Restaurant

Hidden MN Gem: Lake City

Sport/Exercise: Rock Climbing, Basketball (not the best, but will force it lol)

Historical Figure: Chrisitiane Amanpour

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "What's meant for you, will never miss you" (my mom)

Word: Wallahi

Vacation Spot: Dubai!!!

Holiday: Eid every year

Planet: Pluto- just because it's not a planet anymore lol

THIS OR THAT

Facebook or Twitter (or Instagram or TikTok)? TikTok

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call

Mac or PC? Mac

Beer or Wine? Neither

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person

East Coast vs. West Coast? East Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Never saw either :/

"Grey Duck" or "Goose"? Grey Duck!! Minnesota stand up!!