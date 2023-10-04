Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She was born in Kenya, Nairobi and grew up in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by the energy of her seven siblings and the unwavering support of her parents.
After earning her degree at St. Cloud University, she returned to Rochester as an MMJ/Reporter. Her passion eventually took her to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ubah makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
In her free time, you can find Ubah at a concert, traveling the world, and spending time with her parents, siblings, and her first niece.
Ubah is excited to explore the Twin Cities and is always looking for great restaurant recommendations!
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2023
Hometown: Rochester, MN
Alma Mater: St. Cloud State University
FAVORITES
Music: Afro beats, R&B, Hip-Hop and Somali music
Movie: Radio
TV Show: Prison Break
Author/Book: Half the Sky- Nicholas D. Kristof
Food: Anything spicy!
Local Restaurant: Rinata Restaurant
Hidden MN Gem: Lake City
Sport/Exercise: Rock Climbing, Basketball (not the best, but will force it lol)
Historical Figure: Chrisitiane Amanpour
Famous Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "What's meant for you, will never miss you" (my mom)
Word: Wallahi
Vacation Spot: Dubai!!!
Holiday: Eid every year
Planet: Pluto- just because it's not a planet anymore lol
THIS OR THAT
Facebook or Twitter (or Instagram or TikTok)? TikTok
Cats or Dogs? Cats
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
Mac or PC? Mac
Beer or Wine? Neither
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person
East Coast vs. West Coast? East Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? Never saw either :/
"Grey Duck" or "Goose"? Grey Duck!! Minnesota stand up!!
