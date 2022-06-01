CBS

Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019. Look for his forecasts on WCCO This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m.

O'Connor comes to WCCO from Des Moines, where he served as morning meteorologist at KCCI. Before that, he was in Portland, Oregon, where he was a meteorologist for the previous three years. And prior to that, he spent three years at KTIV-TV in Sioux City.

Riley is from Evansville, Indiana. He has an undergraduate degree from Purdue and a meteorology degree from Mississippi State.

He has twin children, and loves to be outdoors, work out and cook.

"I love to plan dinner parties! Traveling is something that I love to do and on vacations you will find me finding warm weather and a beach. I am a big foodie and my favorite food is pizza," he said.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2019

Hometown: Evansville, Indiana

Alma Mater: Bosse High School and Purdue University

FAVORITES

Music: Classic Rock, Alternative and One Hit Wonders

Movie: The Goonies

TV Show: Friends, and I am a reality TV junkie

Food: Mexican, Italian and PIZZA!

Local Restaurant: Since I am new I am exploring them all

Hidden MN Gem: Email me and let me know where they are

Sport/Exercise: I love to watch football. You will find me being active outdoors and working out several times a week

Historical Figure: Benjamin Franklin

Quote: "It doesn't matter if the glass is half full or half empty. Clearly there is always more room for wine."

Word: Happy

Vacation Spot: Anywhere there is a beach

Holiday: Halloween

Planet: Hmmm... Earth?

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs (although I am an animal lover)

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Both

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast or West Coast? West

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose