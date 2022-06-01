Riley O'Connor
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email
Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019. Look for his forecasts on WCCO This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m.
O'Connor comes to WCCO from Des Moines, where he served as morning meteorologist at KCCI. Before that, he was in Portland, Oregon, where he was a meteorologist for the previous three years. And prior to that, he spent three years at KTIV-TV in Sioux City.
Riley is from Evansville, Indiana. He has an undergraduate degree from Purdue and a meteorology degree from Mississippi State.
He has twin children, and loves to be outdoors, work out and cook.
"I love to plan dinner parties! Traveling is something that I love to do and on vacations you will find me finding warm weather and a beach. I am a big foodie and my favorite food is pizza," he said.
Request Riley To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2019
Hometown: Evansville, Indiana
Alma Mater: Bosse High School and Purdue University
FAVORITES
Music: Classic Rock, Alternative and One Hit Wonders
Movie: The Goonies
TV Show: Friends, and I am a reality TV junkie
Food: Mexican, Italian and PIZZA!
Local Restaurant: Since I am new I am exploring them all
Hidden MN Gem: Email me and let me know where they are
Sport/Exercise: I love to watch football. You will find me being active outdoors and working out several times a week
Historical Figure: Benjamin Franklin
Quote: "It doesn't matter if the glass is half full or half empty. Clearly there is always more room for wine."
Word: Happy
Vacation Spot: Anywhere there is a beach
Holiday: Halloween
Planet: Hmmm... Earth?
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs (although I am an animal lover)
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Text
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Both
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning
East Coast or West Coast? West
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
for more features.