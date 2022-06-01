CBS

Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. He grew up in Chanhassen, Minnesota, but most recently lived on the beaches of Hawaii!

After graduating from Concordia University, St. Paul, Ren produced a high school sports magazine show in the Twin Cities, then worked as a weekend sports anchor at KOTA-TV in Rapid City, South Dakota, and KHON2 in Honolulu.

Ren has covered it all, from surfing, to rodeo, to hurricanes. He's grateful to be back working in his hometown, covering the teams and people he grew up with.

When he's not working, you can find Ren playing golf in the summer and snowboarding in the winter.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2021

Hometown: Chanhassen

Alma Mater: Concordia University, St. Paul

FAVORITES

Music: A little of everything

Movie: The Switch

TV Show: The Office

Book: Lord of the Rings

Food: Enchiladas or Bahn Mi

Local Restaurant: Quang

Hidden MN Gem: Hendricks, Minnesota (Go to the bakery!)

Sport/Exercise: Golf, Snowboarding, anything and everything

Historical Figure: Nelson Mandela

Famous Minnesotan: Suni Lee

Vacation Spot: Hawaii

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Both

Phone Call or Text Message? Text me

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Neither

Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl

East Coast or West Coast? West Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? "May the force be with you!"

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey duck!