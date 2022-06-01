Ren Clayton
Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. He grew up in Chanhassen, Minnesota, but most recently lived on the beaches of Hawaii!
After graduating from Concordia University, St. Paul, Ren produced a high school sports magazine show in the Twin Cities, then worked as a weekend sports anchor at KOTA-TV in Rapid City, South Dakota, and KHON2 in Honolulu.
Ren has covered it all, from surfing, to rodeo, to hurricanes. He's grateful to be back working in his hometown, covering the teams and people he grew up with.
When he's not working, you can find Ren playing golf in the summer and snowboarding in the winter.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2021
Hometown: Chanhassen
Alma Mater: Concordia University, St. Paul
FAVORITES
Music: A little of everything
Movie: The Switch
TV Show: The Office
Book: Lord of the Rings
Food: Enchiladas or Bahn Mi
Local Restaurant: Quang
Hidden MN Gem: Hendricks, Minnesota (Go to the bakery!)
Sport/Exercise: Golf, Snowboarding, anything and everything
Historical Figure: Nelson Mandela
Famous Minnesotan: Suni Lee
Vacation Spot: Hawaii
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Both
Phone Call or Text Message? Text me
Mac or PC? PC
Coffee or Tea? Neither
Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl
East Coast or West Coast? West Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? "May the force be with you!"
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey duck!
