Reg Chapman joined WCCO-TV in May of 2009. He came to WCCO from WNBC-TV in New York City where he covered an array of stories for the station including the Coney Island plane crash, the crane collapse on the city's east side, 50 shots fired at motorist Sean Bell by New York Police, and a lacrosse team assault at Fairfield High School in Connecticut.

Prior to that, Reg was a crime-beat reporter at KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. Reg also reported at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he covered major news stories such as the crash of Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 and the rescue of the miners at Que Creek Mine in Somerset County, Pa.

Before that, Reg was a reporter/anchor for WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, WOWT-TV in Omaha, Neb. and KTIV-TV in Sioux City, Iowa.

Reg has been recognized for his work throughout his career, including an Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, several Associated Press awards and honors from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has also been nominated for several regional Emmy Awards from the National Television Academy for investigative reporting.

A believer in volunteerism, Reg donates his time to the Urban League, NAACP and the YMCA, which has honored him as a Black Achiever. He was also selected as one of Pittsburgh's 50 Finest for his work in the community. Reg is a member of the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

A Gulf War veteran and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Reg graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he earned a bachelor of science degree in broadcast journalism.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2009

Hometown: Danville, Illinois

Alma Mater: University of Nebraska at Omaha

FAVORITES

Music: Gospel

Movie: Harlem Nights

TV Show: Criminal Minds

Book: Nathan McCall, Makes Me Wanna Holla

Food: Southern cuisine

Local Restaurant: Lotus

Hidden MN Gem: Breaking Bread Café

Sport/Exercise: Basketball

Historical Figure: Jesus

Famous Minnesotan: Hubert Humphrey

Quote: "Live the life you love. Love the life you live." -- Bob Marley

Word: Peace

Vacation Spot: Virgin Islands

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Trek

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose