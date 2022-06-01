Reg Chapman
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email
Reg Chapman joined WCCO-TV in May of 2009. He came to WCCO from WNBC-TV in New York City where he covered an array of stories for the station including the Coney Island plane crash, the crane collapse on the city's east side, 50 shots fired at motorist Sean Bell by New York Police, and a lacrosse team assault at Fairfield High School in Connecticut.
Prior to that, Reg was a crime-beat reporter at KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. Reg also reported at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he covered major news stories such as the crash of Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 and the rescue of the miners at Que Creek Mine in Somerset County, Pa.
Before that, Reg was a reporter/anchor for WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, WOWT-TV in Omaha, Neb. and KTIV-TV in Sioux City, Iowa.
Reg has been recognized for his work throughout his career, including an Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, several Associated Press awards and honors from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has also been nominated for several regional Emmy Awards from the National Television Academy for investigative reporting.
A believer in volunteerism, Reg donates his time to the Urban League, NAACP and the YMCA, which has honored him as a Black Achiever. He was also selected as one of Pittsburgh's 50 Finest for his work in the community. Reg is a member of the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.
A Gulf War veteran and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Reg graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he earned a bachelor of science degree in broadcast journalism.
Request Reg To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2009
Hometown: Danville, Illinois
Alma Mater: University of Nebraska at Omaha
FAVORITES
Music: Gospel
Movie: Harlem Nights
TV Show: Criminal Minds
Book: Nathan McCall, Makes Me Wanna Holla
Food: Southern cuisine
Local Restaurant: Lotus
Hidden MN Gem: Breaking Bread Café
Sport/Exercise: Basketball
Historical Figure: Jesus
Famous Minnesotan: Hubert Humphrey
Quote: "Live the life you love. Love the life you live." -- Bob Marley
Word: Peace
Vacation Spot: Virgin Islands
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? East
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Trek
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
for more features.