Pauleen Le joined WCCO-TV as a reporter in April 2022. She is a first generation Asian-American and is originally from Eagan.

Pauleen began her career as a general assignment reporter in La Crosse, Wis. She also made stops in Green Bay, Wis. and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Prior to WCCO, she served as morning anchor at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Pauleen's reports on some of the biggest stories in the last decade have been seen on HLN, CBS Mornings and the BBC. She has received 9 Emmy nominations and won countless Wisconsin Broadcaster Association awards.

She's a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and Two Rivers High School (formerly Henry Sibley High School).

In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with family and friends and checking out the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

Pauleen is a member of the Asian American Journalist Association.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: April 2022

Hometown: Eagan, MN

Alma Mater: University of St. Thomas/Henry Sibley High School (Now Two Rivers High School)

FAVORITES

Music: 60s and 70s

Movie: Benny and Joon

TV Show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Book: A Day with Wilbur Robinson

Food: Pasta

Local Restaurant: Quang's Restaurant

Hidden MN Gem: I've been gone for 10 years so I'm looking to rediscover some!

Sport/Exercise: Pilates/Barre

Historical Figure: Audrey Hepburn

Famous Minnesotan: Prince… duh!

Quote: "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." -– Marylin Monroe

Word: Peachy!

Vacation Spot: Sint Maarten

Holiday: Lunar New Year

Planet: Saturn

Facebook or Twitter? Both

Cats or Dogs? Dogs! I'm allergic to cats

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on what mood I'm in

Phone Call or Text Message? As long as we get a hold of each other, either works!

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Tea

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning, most of the time

East Coast vs. West Coast? They both have beaches!

Star Trek or Star Wars? I'm terrible at seeing movies but I have seen most of the Star Wars ones, except I watched them starting with the prequels, which I'm told that was wrong

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Duck