Pauleen Le
Pauleen Le joined WCCO-TV as a reporter in April 2022. She is a first generation Asian-American and is originally from Eagan.
Pauleen began her career as a general assignment reporter in La Crosse, Wis. She also made stops in Green Bay, Wis. and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Prior to WCCO, she served as morning anchor at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wis.
Pauleen's reports on some of the biggest stories in the last decade have been seen on HLN, CBS Mornings and the BBC. She has received 9 Emmy nominations and won countless Wisconsin Broadcaster Association awards.
She's a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and Two Rivers High School (formerly Henry Sibley High School).
In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with family and friends and checking out the Twin Cities restaurant scene.
Pauleen is a member of the Asian American Journalist Association.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: April 2022
Hometown: Eagan, MN
Alma Mater: University of St. Thomas/Henry Sibley High School (Now Two Rivers High School)
FAVORITES
Music: 60s and 70s
Movie: Benny and Joon
TV Show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Book: A Day with Wilbur Robinson
Food: Pasta
Local Restaurant: Quang's Restaurant
Hidden MN Gem: I've been gone for 10 years so I'm looking to rediscover some!
Sport/Exercise: Pilates/Barre
Historical Figure: Audrey Hepburn
Famous Minnesotan: Prince… duh!
Quote: "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." -– Marylin Monroe
Word: Peachy!
Vacation Spot: Sint Maarten
Holiday: Lunar New Year
Planet: Saturn
Facebook or Twitter? Both
Cats or Dogs? Dogs! I'm allergic to cats
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on what mood I'm in
Phone Call or Text Message? As long as we get a hold of each other, either works!
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Tea
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning, most of the time
East Coast vs. West Coast? They both have beaches!
Star Trek or Star Wars? I'm terrible at seeing movies but I have seen most of the Star Wars ones, except I watched them starting with the prequels, which I'm told that was wrong
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Duck
