CBS

Follow: Twitter

Pat Kessler has made his name as Minnesota's "go-to" political reporter, covering politics and government at WCCO-TV for more than 30 years. He's also a popular radio personality specializing in politics, sports, pop culture, and news.

Pat has won numerous state and national journalism awards for his work, including three regional Emmys for his "Reality Check" political franchise.

In 2015, he was honored for lifetime achievement in broadcasting and inducted into the Silver Circle Hall of Fame by the Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Pat studied English and journalism at Macalester College in St. Paul.

Before joining WCCO-TV, Pat was a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio, and a technical assistant for "A Prairie Home Companion" with Garrison Keillor.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 1984

Hometown: Hawley, Minnesota

Alma Mater: Macalester College

FAVORITES

Music: My playlist right now: Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Muddy Waters, Tom Waits, Aaron Copeland, Jack White, Black Keys, Blind Boys of Alabama, John Coltrane, Lucinda Williams, Tom Morello, Chrissie Hynde, George Jones, G Love, James Brown, Pink Floyd, Allison Krause, Sharon Jones, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Movie: Coen Brothers movies (especially O Brother, Where Art Thou); The Godfather, parts I & II

TV Show: Perry Mason; Veep; Fargo

Author/Book: William Butler Yeats; TS Eliot; David McCullough; Stephen King; Charles Frazier ; Carl Sandburg, Abraham Lincoln: The Prairie Years

Local Restaurant: The Lexington

Hidden MN Gem: Lake Pepin Bluff Country

Historical Figure: Teddy Roosevelt; Winston Churchill

Famous Minnesotan: Bob Dylan

Quote: "Simplify and focus."

Holiday: Opening Day in baseball

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Both

East Coast or West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars