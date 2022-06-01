Pat Kessler
Follow: Twitter
Pat Kessler has made his name as Minnesota's "go-to" political reporter, covering politics and government at WCCO-TV for more than 30 years. He's also a popular radio personality specializing in politics, sports, pop culture, and news.
Pat has won numerous state and national journalism awards for his work, including three regional Emmys for his "Reality Check" political franchise.
In 2015, he was honored for lifetime achievement in broadcasting and inducted into the Silver Circle Hall of Fame by the Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Pat studied English and journalism at Macalester College in St. Paul.
Before joining WCCO-TV, Pat was a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio, and a technical assistant for "A Prairie Home Companion" with Garrison Keillor.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 1984
Hometown: Hawley, Minnesota
Alma Mater: Macalester College
FAVORITES
Music: My playlist right now: Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Muddy Waters, Tom Waits, Aaron Copeland, Jack White, Black Keys, Blind Boys of Alabama, John Coltrane, Lucinda Williams, Tom Morello, Chrissie Hynde, George Jones, G Love, James Brown, Pink Floyd, Allison Krause, Sharon Jones, Ray Wylie Hubbard
Movie: Coen Brothers movies (especially O Brother, Where Art Thou); The Godfather, parts I & II
TV Show: Perry Mason; Veep; Fargo
Author/Book: William Butler Yeats; TS Eliot; David McCullough; Stephen King; Charles Frazier ; Carl Sandburg, Abraham Lincoln: The Prairie Years
Local Restaurant: The Lexington
Hidden MN Gem: Lake Pepin Bluff Country
Historical Figure: Teddy Roosevelt; Winston Churchill
Famous Minnesotan: Bob Dylan
Quote: "Simplify and focus."
Holiday: Opening Day in baseball
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both
Phone Call or Text Message? Text
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Both
East Coast or West Coast? East
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
