Mike Max
Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.
Mike is no stranger to Minnesota sports. He hosts "Sports To The Max" every weeknight from 6:30-9 p.m. on WCCO Radio. Prior to hosting the radio show, Mike hosted Sports Connection on the Midwest Sports Channel.
Mike started his career as an intern at WCCO-TV. He was hired as a sports producer and soon began reporting for WCCO-TV.
A true Minnesotan, Mike grew up in Gaylord, Minn. and played football, basketball and baseball.
Mike attended Hamline University and furthered his talents on the court and on the diamond, playing basketball and baseball for the Pipers.
In his spare time, Mike enjoys working out, hunting and spending time with his wife, daughter and son.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 1998 (radio); 2005 (TV)
Hometown: Gaylord, Minnesota
Alma Mater: Hamline University
FAVORITES
Music: The Monkees
Movie: Wedding Crashers
TV Show: The Bob Newhart Show (Chicago version)
Book: Harvey Mackay, Swim with the Sharks
Food: Spaghetti; chicken
Local Restaurant: J.D. Hoyt's
Hidden MN Gem: Bakken Museum
Sport/Exercise: Octane Stairmaster for a workout; favorite sports to play are football, basketball, baseball
Historical Figure: General MacArthur
Famous Minnesotan: Bud Grant
Quote: "It is not the critic who counts, not the one who points out how the doer of deeds could have done better, the credit belongs to the person who is actually in the arena." -- Theodore Roosevelt
Word: Awesome
Vacation Spot: Colorado
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Text Message
Mac or PC? PC
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? East
Star Trek or Star Wars? Never seen either
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Canadian goose, flying into my decoys
