Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

Mike is no stranger to Minnesota sports. He hosts "Sports To The Max" every weeknight from 6:30-9 p.m. on WCCO Radio. Prior to hosting the radio show, Mike hosted Sports Connection on the Midwest Sports Channel.

Mike started his career as an intern at WCCO-TV. He was hired as a sports producer and soon began reporting for WCCO-TV.

A true Minnesotan, Mike grew up in Gaylord, Minn. and played football, basketball and baseball.

Mike attended Hamline University and furthered his talents on the court and on the diamond, playing basketball and baseball for the Pipers.

In his spare time, Mike enjoys working out, hunting and spending time with his wife, daughter and son.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 1998 (radio); 2005 (TV)

Hometown: Gaylord, Minnesota

Alma Mater: Hamline University

FAVORITES

Music: The Monkees

Movie: Wedding Crashers

TV Show: The Bob Newhart Show (Chicago version)

Book: Harvey Mackay, Swim with the Sharks

Food: Spaghetti; chicken

Local Restaurant: J.D. Hoyt's

Hidden MN Gem: Bakken Museum

Sport/Exercise: Octane Stairmaster for a workout; favorite sports to play are football, basketball, baseball

Historical Figure: General MacArthur

Famous Minnesotan: Bud Grant

Quote: "It is not the critic who counts, not the one who points out how the doer of deeds could have done better, the credit belongs to the person who is actually in the arena." -- Theodore Roosevelt

Word: Awesome

Vacation Spot: Colorado

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text Message

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Never seen either

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Canadian goose, flying into my decoys