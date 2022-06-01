CBS

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

Since starting as a reporter at WCCO in 2019, a lot has happened, including covering and working throughout a global pandemic. She was also on the ground for the protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd. She was part of the WCCO award-winning documentary "6 Days in May" about the uprising in the Twin Cities following the murder of George Floyd. She was also nominated for an Upper Midwest Emmy.

Before coming back home, Marielle was a reporter in St. Louis, Missouri at KMOV. She was nominated for a Midwest Emmy in 2018 and won a Missouri Broadcasters Award in 2019. While in St. Louis, she got to cover the 100th PGA Championship and the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, both were career highlights!

Marielle began her career after college in Little Rock, Arkansas at KTHV. She started as a producer and quickly transitioned to a reporter, then investigative reporter and then weekend evening anchor.

But Marielle's humble beginnings are some of her favorite jobs to date, which include scooping ice cream at Sebastian Joe's in high school and serving buckets of fries at the Fresh French Fries stand at the Minnesota State Fair during her summer breaks in college.

Marielle loves skiing, both water and snow. She went to college at the University of Denver, so she could ski every weekend in the winter.

She also enjoys taking improv classes in her free time, and attending shows at improv theaters around the Twin Cities.

Most people call Marielle "Elle," so you may hear that while watching WCCO.

Request Marielle To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2019

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Alma Mater: University of Denver

FAVORITES

Music: Rap, 80s music and also Taylor Swift ... I know, it's a broad spectrum

Movie: Chicago

TV Show: Saturday Night Live or Parks and Recreation (don't make me choose)

Author: Fredrik Backman

Food: Cheese

Local Restaurant: Zumbro Cafe

Hidden MN Gem: High Falls at Tettegouche State Park

Sport/Exercise: Dance & roller blading around the city lakes

Historical Figure: Maya Angelou

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "Sometimes the bravest and most important thing you can do is just show up." – Brene Brown

Word: Uff da!

Vacation Spot: Vail

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Both, but I have a cat named Lou who I put on a pedestal

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast or West Coast? West

Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither, I prefer Spaceballs

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey duck, only correct answer