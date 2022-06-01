CBS

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

Previously, Kirsten was a Weekend Anchor and Reporter at KSEE/KGPE in Fresno, California. She reported on the frontlines of wildfires and covered the state's extreme drought.

She began her on-air career as a Multimedia Journalist in Panama City, Florida. While there, she covered Hurricane Michael, providing the community with lifesaving information during and after the category 5 storm. Her coverage earned her several awards including the 2018 Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Association award for best overall Multimedia Journalist and best General Assignment story.

While Kirsten's blood may have thinned the past few years, she is thrilled to be home, just in time for a true Minnesota winter!

In her free time, she can be found spending time with her family, going on a run or hike, and exploring new restaurants around town.

Have a story idea? Don't be shy, say hi!

Request Kirsten To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2018

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

Alma Mater: University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

FAVORITES

Music: Kacey Musgraves, Fleetwood Mac… the list could go on

Movie: The Sound of Music, a classic

TV Show: Saturday Night Live

Author: J.K. Rowling

Food: The spicier the better!

Local Restaurant: Too many to choose

Hidden MN Gem: Shh, it's a secret!

Sport/Exercise: Running, hiking or a tough fitness class

Historical Figure: Frida Kahlo

Favorite Minnesotan: Prince or Bob Dylan

Quote: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." – Maya Angelou

Word: Love

Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both!

Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on my mood

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee, strong

Morning Person or Night Person? Depends

East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Let's go with Harry Potter

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck