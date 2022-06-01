Kirsten Mitchell
Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.
Previously, Kirsten was a Weekend Anchor and Reporter at KSEE/KGPE in Fresno, California. She reported on the frontlines of wildfires and covered the state's extreme drought.
She began her on-air career as a Multimedia Journalist in Panama City, Florida. While there, she covered Hurricane Michael, providing the community with lifesaving information during and after the category 5 storm. Her coverage earned her several awards including the 2018 Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Association award for best overall Multimedia Journalist and best General Assignment story.
While Kirsten's blood may have thinned the past few years, she is thrilled to be home, just in time for a true Minnesota winter!
In her free time, she can be found spending time with her family, going on a run or hike, and exploring new restaurants around town.
Have a story idea? Don't be shy, say hi!
Request Kirsten To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2018
Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota
Alma Mater: University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
FAVORITES
Music: Kacey Musgraves, Fleetwood Mac… the list could go on
Movie: The Sound of Music, a classic
TV Show: Saturday Night Live
Author: J.K. Rowling
Food: The spicier the better!
Local Restaurant: Too many to choose
Hidden MN Gem: Shh, it's a secret!
Sport/Exercise: Running, hiking or a tough fitness class
Historical Figure: Frida Kahlo
Favorite Minnesotan: Prince or Bob Dylan
Quote: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." – Maya Angelou
Word: Love
Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Both!
Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on my mood
Phone Call or Text Message? Text
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Coffee, strong
Morning Person or Night Person? Depends
East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? Let's go with Harry Potter
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck
