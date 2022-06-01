CBS

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

Katie most recently worked in New Orleans, LA, where she was the weekend morning anchor and weekday morning reporter. She covered hurricanes, tropical storms, massive flooding events, and even a rare snowfall! Weather has always fascinated her, and she loves forecasting for the state of Minnesota.

Before New Orleans, Katie worked in Spokane, WA where she did a whole lot of everything. She started working as a general assignment reporter, moved to mornings, and finished up her time as the weekend weathercaster. Katie's first job on-air was at KOMU-TV, where she worked for four years while going to school at the University of Missouri.

Mornings are Katie's passion; she loves waking up well before the sun to make sure you are informed and ready for the day!

Katie is always active and very involved in her community. When she's not working, you will find her playing tennis, volleyball, swimming, water skiing (anyone with a course need a spotter???), snow skiing, cross country skiing, quilting, watching sports, and spending time with family. She is also very involved in her local church, singing at Saturday night mass.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2018

Hometown: Hastings, Minnesota

Alma Mater: University of Missouri

FAVORITES

Music: Michael Buble

Movie: Miracle

TV Show: Any sporting event

Author: Vince Flynn

Food: Blue Bell ice cream

Local Restaurant: Osaka Sushi in Apple Valley

Hidden MN Gem: The entire town of Hastings

Sport/Exercise: Everything except running

Historical Figure: Christ

Favorite Minnesotan: My dad!

Quote: "If you are what you should be, you will set the whole world ablaze!" - St. Catherine of Sienna

Word: Waaay too many favorites to choose from!

Vacation Spot: Anywhere with my husband

Holiday: The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament

Planet: Earth ... obviously

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Taylor Swift

Comedy or Tearjerker? Disney ... so a tearjerker I guess, since I still cry watching The Lion King.

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call

Mac or PC? Mac all the way!

Coffee or Tea? Water

Morning Person or Night Person? MORNINGS! Hands down. No question.

East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast, best coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Do I have to choose? I watched Star Wars once ...

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck ALL DAY LONG! Anyone who says otherwise is severely confused.