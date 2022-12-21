Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

Born and raised in Illinois, just outside of Chicago, Joseph grew up in the small community of Plainfield. Plainfield is notorious for the 1990 F5 tornado, which started Joseph's interest in weather. Joseph stayed in the state of Illinois for his education and attended Eastern Illinois University with a concentration in broadcast meteorology.

Joseph spent seven years covering wildfires, ice storms, and atmospheric rivers in Portland, Oregon. As a fan of snow, he is excited to trade those in for winter forecasting.

You better believe he has a love for Chicago sports and, of course, that deep dish pizza. In his down time, Joseph spends his days and nights hitting the outdoors, enjoying live music, and trying all the different restaurants around the area.

Feel free to send in weather questions, photos, or weather and environmental story ideas to Joseph.

Request Joseph To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Plainfield, Illinois

Alma Mater: Eastern Illinois University

FAVORITES

Music: Grateful Dead

Movie: Good Will Hunting

TV Show: My So-Called Life

Author: Ernest Hemingway

Book: The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test

Food: Indian cuisine

Local Restaurant: Spice & Tonic

Hidden MN Gem: Agate 😊

Sport/Exercise: Volleyball and Yoga

Historical Figure: Leonardo da Vinci

Favorite Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "It's no good crying over spilt milk, because all the forces of the universe were bent on spilling it." -- W. Somerset Maugham, Of Human Bondage

Word: Jovial

Vacation Spot: Spring Mountain Trip

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Cat guy

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Tearjerkers

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? PC

Beer or Wine? Wine

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Trek