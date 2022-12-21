Joseph Dames
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Born and raised in Illinois, just outside of Chicago, Joseph grew up in the small community of Plainfield. Plainfield is notorious for the 1990 F5 tornado, which started Joseph's interest in weather. Joseph stayed in the state of Illinois for his education and attended Eastern Illinois University with a concentration in broadcast meteorology.
Joseph spent seven years covering wildfires, ice storms, and atmospheric rivers in Portland, Oregon. As a fan of snow, he is excited to trade those in for winter forecasting.
You better believe he has a love for Chicago sports and, of course, that deep dish pizza. In his down time, Joseph spends his days and nights hitting the outdoors, enjoying live music, and trying all the different restaurants around the area.
Feel free to send in weather questions, photos, or weather and environmental story ideas to Joseph.
Request Joseph To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2022
Hometown: Plainfield, Illinois
Alma Mater: Eastern Illinois University
FAVORITES
Music: Grateful Dead
Movie: Good Will Hunting
TV Show: My So-Called Life
Author: Ernest Hemingway
Book: The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test
Food: Indian cuisine
Local Restaurant: Spice & Tonic
Hidden MN Gem: Agate 😊
Sport/Exercise: Volleyball and Yoga
Historical Figure: Leonardo da Vinci
Favorite Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "It's no good crying over spilt milk, because all the forces of the universe were bent on spilling it." -- W. Somerset Maugham, Of Human Bondage
Word: Jovial
Vacation Spot: Spring Mountain Trip
Holiday: Thanksgiving
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Cat guy
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Tearjerkers
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? PC
Beer or Wine? Wine
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Trek
for more features.