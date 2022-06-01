CBS

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

He has conducted exclusive interviews with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and governors of several states, among others. He's also been an integral part of severe weather and breaking news coverage over his nearly 15-year career, including embedding on a C-130 flight with the U.S. Air Force into the eye of Hurricane Florence.

Jonah actually started in sports working behind the scenes with TV crews at YES Network and ESPN, but later made the switch to news in part to watch the games instead of work them! His work on-air has since appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.

Jonah's professional journey includes stops at WTVD-TV in Raleigh, NC; WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WI; KSPR-TV in Springfield, MO; KAUZ-TV in Wichita Falls, TX; Gray Television's Washington D.C. Bureau; and the NHL's Boston Bruins. He graduated with honors from Boston University's College of Communication.

Jonah is a two-time winner of the TV News Reporter of the Year award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of the Carolinas, as well as a four-time Emmy nominee.

Outside the newsroom, you can find Jonah struggling to remain a fan of Philadelphia sports teams, playing ice hockey, or chanting at synagogue (he's a son of two rabbis!). Jonah lives in Golden Valley with his wife, Grace, their daughters, Rena and Romi, and puggle, Barkley.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Melrose Park, PA

Alma Mater: Boston University

FAVORITES

Music: Dave Matthews Band

Movie: The Ten Commandments

TV Show: Boy Meets World

Book: Silver Linings Playbook

Food: Pizza

Local Restaurant: Cecil's

Hidden MN Gem: Mall of America (sic)

Sport/Exercise: Hockey

Historical Figure: Golda Meir

Famous Minnesotan: Gordon Bombay

Quote: "Don't refer to them merely as your children [banayich], but your builders [bonayich]." -- Talmud Berakhot 64a

Word: Cheers

Vacation Spot: Israel

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Facebook or Twitter? The Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call

Mac or PC? Tough call

Beer or Wine? Yuengling

Morning Person or Night Person? Afternoon

Star Trek or Star Wars? Old Star Wars, new Star Trek