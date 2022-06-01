Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.
He has conducted exclusive interviews with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and governors of several states, among others. He's also been an integral part of severe weather and breaking news coverage over his nearly 15-year career, including embedding on a C-130 flight with the U.S. Air Force into the eye of Hurricane Florence.
Jonah actually started in sports working behind the scenes with TV crews at YES Network and ESPN, but later made the switch to news in part to watch the games instead of work them! His work on-air has since appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.
Jonah's professional journey includes stops at WTVD-TV in Raleigh, NC; WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WI; KSPR-TV in Springfield, MO; KAUZ-TV in Wichita Falls, TX; Gray Television's Washington D.C. Bureau; and the NHL's Boston Bruins. He graduated with honors from Boston University's College of Communication.
Jonah is a two-time winner of the TV News Reporter of the Year award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of the Carolinas, as well as a four-time Emmy nominee.
Outside the newsroom, you can find Jonah struggling to remain a fan of Philadelphia sports teams, playing ice hockey, or chanting at synagogue (he's a son of two rabbis!). Jonah lives in Golden Valley with his wife, Grace, their daughters, Rena and Romi, and puggle, Barkley.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2022
Hometown: Melrose Park, PA
Alma Mater: Boston University
FAVORITES
Music: Dave Matthews Band
Movie: The Ten Commandments
TV Show: Boy Meets World
Book: Silver Linings Playbook
Food: Pizza
Local Restaurant: Cecil's
Hidden MN Gem: Mall of America (sic)
Sport/Exercise: Hockey
Historical Figure: Golda Meir
Famous Minnesotan: Gordon Bombay
Quote: "Don't refer to them merely as your children [banayich], but your builders [bonayich]." -- Talmud Berakhot 64a
Word: Cheers
Vacation Spot: Israel
Holiday: Thanksgiving
Facebook or Twitter? The Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
Mac or PC? Tough call
Beer or Wine? Yuengling
Morning Person or Night Person? Afternoon
Star Trek or Star Wars? Old Star Wars, new Star Trek
