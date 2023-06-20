Jason Rantala
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Jason comes to WCCO from KARE 11, where he worked as a photographer and often wrote, shot, and edited his own stories. He grew up in Eden Prairie, graduated from the University of Minnesota, and has worked as a reporter in Jacksonville, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
When he's off the clock, Jason enjoys exploring the Twin Cities, heading to local breweries, live music, and running around the Chain of Lakes.
Request Jason To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: June 2023
Hometown: Eden Prairie
Alma Mater: University of Minnesota
FAVORITES
Music: Anything progressive and original
Movie: The Godfather
TV Show: The Simpsons
Author: The dictionary
Food: Burgers ... salmon, too
Local Restaurant: Hard to say, love Centro!
Hidden MN Gem: It won't be hidden once I say what it is
Sport/Exercise: Running
Historical Figure: Prince
Famous Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "I can't think of any quotes at the moment." -- Jason Rantala
Word: Ope
Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a cabin and a body of water
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Earth, but it's the only one I've been to
Facebook or Twitter? AOL Instant Messenger
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Prince
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Both
Mac or PC? Probably Mac if I could afford one
Beer or Wine? New England IPAs
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
Star Trek or Star Wars? Barely seen any Star Trek so cannot say
for more features.