Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.

Jason comes to WCCO from KARE 11, where he worked as a photographer and often wrote, shot, and edited his own stories. He grew up in Eden Prairie, graduated from the University of Minnesota, and has worked as a reporter in Jacksonville, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

When he's off the clock, Jason enjoys exploring the Twin Cities, heading to local breweries, live music, and running around the Chain of Lakes.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: June 2023

Hometown: Eden Prairie

Alma Mater: University of Minnesota

FAVORITES

Music: Anything progressive and original

Movie: The Godfather

TV Show: The Simpsons

Author: The dictionary

Food: Burgers ... salmon, too

Local Restaurant: Hard to say, love Centro!

Hidden MN Gem: It won't be hidden once I say what it is

Sport/Exercise: Running

Historical Figure: Prince

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "I can't think of any quotes at the moment." -- Jason Rantala

Word: Ope

Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a cabin and a body of water

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth, but it's the only one I've been to

Facebook or Twitter? AOL Instant Messenger

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Prince

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Both

Mac or PC? Probably Mac if I could afford one

Beer or Wine? New England IPAs

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

Star Trek or Star Wars? Barely seen any Star Trek so cannot say