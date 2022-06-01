CBS

Heather Brown loves to put her curiosity to work to answer your Good Questions on WCCO 4 News at 10, and helps you kick your weekdays off on WCCO This Morning and WCCO Mid-Morning.

She returned to WCCO in October of 2012 after two years of reporting at WNYW, a Fox affiliate in New York City. In the Big Apple, she primarily covered New York City public schools, but had the opportunity to report on breaking news, Hurricane Sandy and the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Heather had been at WCCO from 2006 through 2010. Some of her most memorable stories included the destructive forest fires in the Boundary Waters, the Republican National Convention in St. Paul and the 35W bridge collapse. She also reported for CBS News on the historic flooding in Fargo and tornadoes in western Minnesota.

Before her journey to Minnesota, Heather worked at WIS in Columbia, S.C. There, she covered the 2004 S.C. Democratic presidential primary, reported on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina from Biloxi and produced an award-winning education series that helped students get school supplies needed in many South Carolina classrooms.

Heather is a born-and-raised Philadelphia gal. She graduated with honors from Colgate University, so cold winters are nothing new! After college, Heather worked at CNBC in Los Angeles producing business news stories. She spent almost two years on the west coast before heading to Boston. In 2003, she earned a master's degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

She's proud of her Department of Natural Resources firefighting certification, participation in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Program and nine marathons. (The 2010 Twin Cities race was her PR!)

On the weekends, there's a good chance you'll find Heather, her husband and their three kids exploring the lakes, parks and restaurants all over Twin Cities. But, give her a good book in front a warm fireplace and she'll disappear for hours.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2006

Hometown: Flourtown, Pennsylvania

Alma Mater: Colgate University

FAVORITES

Music: Dave Matthews Band

Movie: The Sound of Music

TV Show: Fixer Upper

Book: Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

Food: Sushi and brownies

Local Restaurant: Zumbro Café

Hidden MN Gem: North House Folk School, Grand Marais

Sport/Exercise: Running

Historical Figure: Billie Jean King

Famous Minnesotan: My husband (he knows just about everyone in St. Paul)

Quote: "Nerds rule the world." -- my dad

Word: Mama

Vacation Spot: NYC

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Both

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Tea, every single time

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast vs. West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose