Frank Vascellaro
Frank co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday with his lovely wife by his side. On June 29, 2006, Vascellaro and his wife, Amelia Santaniello, became the first married couple to co-anchor a daily news program in the Twin Cities.
Frank has been an anchor in this community since 1996. Before coming to Minnesota, Frank worked at WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill. and at WHOI-TV in Peoria, Ill. as an anchor/reporter.
Growing up in Denver Co., Frank attended the United States Air Force Academy before transferring to the University of Colorado at Boulder. He later studied broadcasting at Columbia College in Chicago, Ill.
The Society of Professional Journalists recognized Frank with its broadcast award for Investigative Reporting in 2008. He was awarded the 2011 and 2012 Regional Emmy for Best Anchor. Frank and Amelia are deeply involved with the community and frequently serve as the master of ceremonies at some of the Twin Cities premier charity events.
Frank married Amelia in 1999 in Florence, Italy. They live in Minneapolis with their three kids -- a son Sam and twins Joseph and Francesca -- and two dogs.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2006
Hometown: Elgin, Illinois
Alma Mater: University of Colorado-Boulder
FAVORITES
Music: Rock and alternative
Movie: The Godfather
TV Show: Sherlock (BBC)
Book: Any Vince Flynn novel
Food: Seriously? Italian, of course!
Local Restaurant: Lots of them
Sport/Exercise: College football
Famous Minnesotan: Harold Stassen
Quote: "Live free or die." -- General John Stark
Word: Yes!
Vacation Spot: Palm Desert, California
Holiday: Fourth of July
Planet: Claire
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Depends
Mac or PC? Actually both
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? West
Star Trek or Star Wars? Close one, Star Trek
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Goose
