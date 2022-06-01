Frank Vascellaro

CBS

Frank co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday with his lovely wife by his side. On June 29, 2006, Vascellaro and his wife, Amelia Santaniello, became the first married couple to co-anchor a daily news program in the Twin Cities.

Frank has been an anchor in this community since 1996. Before coming to Minnesota, Frank worked at WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill. and at WHOI-TV in Peoria, Ill. as an anchor/reporter.

Growing up in Denver Co., Frank attended the United States Air Force Academy before transferring to the University of Colorado at Boulder. He later studied broadcasting at Columbia College in Chicago, Ill.

The Society of Professional Journalists recognized Frank with its broadcast award for Investigative Reporting in 2008. He was awarded the 2011 and 2012 Regional Emmy for Best Anchor. Frank and Amelia are deeply involved with the community and frequently serve as the master of ceremonies at some of the Twin Cities premier charity events.

Frank married Amelia in 1999 in Florence, Italy. They live in Minneapolis with their three kids -- a son Sam and twins Joseph and Francesca -- and two dogs.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2006

Hometown: Elgin, Illinois

Alma Mater: University of Colorado-Boulder

FAVORITES

Music: Rock and alternative

Movie: The Godfather

TV Show: Sherlock (BBC)

Book: Any Vince Flynn novel

Food: Seriously? Italian, of course!

Local Restaurant: Lots of them

Sport/Exercise: College football

Famous Minnesotan: Harold Stassen

Quote: "Live free or die." -- General John Stark

Word: Yes!

Vacation Spot: Palm Desert, California

Holiday: Fourth of July

Planet: Claire

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Depends

Mac or PC? Actually both

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? West

Star Trek or Star Wars? Close one, Star Trek

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Goose