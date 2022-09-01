Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Derek James anchors Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts and contributes stories during the week on "The 4."

Before joining WCCO, Derek spent almost 18 years at WCCB-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more than a decade he worked as a morning co-anchor and is excited to no longer have a 1:30am wake-up call.

This is a return to the Midwest for the Wisconsin native. The move brings Derek closer to his family and friends in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Wisconsin is where Derek developed his passion for news and broadcasting. Derek began his broadcasting career at the age of 15 as host and executive producer of "Video News Live," a live weekly cable access program. Shortly thereafter, he was hired as a radio news anchor for WDUX AM/FM. While a sophomore in high school Derek gained national exposure for his coverage of a propane train tanker derailment/fire and 18 day evacuation of residents in Weyauwega, Wisconsin in 1996. He also hosted morning radio shows in Green Bay & Wausau before moving to Charlotte in 2000.

Derek has a certificate of Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Derek has received a Best Weathercast Award by the Radio and Television News Directors Association of the Carolinas (RTNDAC) and a Best Sports Reporting Award for a story on how weather impacts NASCAR teams. While in Charlotte, he was also regularly voted "Favorite Anchor" by magazine readers.

Derek enjoys volunteering and hosting events for charities, especially those that support children and animals. He also enjoys coaching youth running and flag football.

Derek, his wife Kristen and their middle-school aged sons live in Maple Grove with their rescue dog, McGregor, a Staffordshire Terrier.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Marshfield, Wisconsin

Alma Mater: Mississippi State (Meteorology Certificate)

FAVORITES

Music: Talking Heads, Lumineers, Fleetwood Mac, U2

Movie: Office Space, The Godfather

TV Show: The Amazing Race, Ghosts, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Ted Lasso

Book: Darling, All My Love (a historical romance based on the true story of my Wisconsin grandparents' love story in the 1930s)

Food: Penne alla vodka, tortilla chips with a trio of queso, salsa & guac

Local Restaurant: Currently sampling, suggestions welcome

Hidden MN Gem: You tell me!

Sport/Exercise: To take part in, running; to watch, football and futbol

Historical Figure: Mother Theresa

Famous Minnesotan: My Aunt Joyce in Mendota Heights (if that's too silly, Prince)

Quote: "Just be yourself –it's the only way it can work." -- Johnny Carson

Word: Snark

Vacation Spot: Litchfield Beach, S.C.

Holiday: Christmas

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs, but cats are cool too

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Beer or Wine? Beer, love German amber ales

Morning Person or Night Person? After 12 years of morning TV, I look forward to being a night person

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars