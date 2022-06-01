David Schuman
David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, and shortly after spent several days and nights in the field covering the civil unrest and protests following the murder of George Floyd. He also covered the death of Daunte Wright and the subsequent criminal trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.
Before coming to the Twin Cities, David worked in Milwaukee and Las Vegas, where he covered several notable stories including the October 1 mass shooting on the Vegas Strip and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
David grew up just outside New York City, went to college in Nashville, and interned at a television station in St. Louis before beginning his career, so he's no stranger to moving around the country.
One particularly fun fact: David is a "Jeopardy" champion! If you ever want to talk about trivia or sports or food or anything going on in your community, David would love to hear from you. You can reach him on Facebook and on Twitter.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2020
Hometown: Ardsley, New York
Alma Mater: Vanderbilt University
FAVORITES
Music: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Movie: Pulp Fiction
TV Show: Bojack Horseman
Author: Stephen King
Food: Peanut Butter
Local Restaurant: Bar La Grassa
Hidden MN Gem: On the water in Two Harbors
Sport/Exercise: Running
Historical Figure: Bobby Kennedy
Famous Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." – Albert Einstein
Word: Bubble
Vacation Spot: Nashville, Tennessee
Holiday: Thanksgiving
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Tea
Paper or Plastic? Paper
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning
East Coast vs. West Coast? East
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
