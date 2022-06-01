David Schuman

CBS

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, and shortly after spent several days and nights in the field covering the civil unrest and protests following the murder of George Floyd. He also covered the death of Daunte Wright and the subsequent criminal trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Before coming to the Twin Cities, David worked in Milwaukee and Las Vegas, where he covered several notable stories including the October 1 mass shooting on the Vegas Strip and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

David grew up just outside New York City, went to college in Nashville, and interned at a television station in St. Louis before beginning his career, so he's no stranger to moving around the country.

One particularly fun fact: David is a "Jeopardy" champion! If you ever want to talk about trivia or sports or food or anything going on in your community, David would love to hear from you. You can reach him on Facebook and on Twitter.

If you know of a great story idea, please send it to him via email.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2020

Hometown: Ardsley, New York

Alma Mater: Vanderbilt University

FAVORITES

Music: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Movie: Pulp Fiction

TV Show: Bojack Horseman

Author: Stephen King

Food: Peanut Butter

Local Restaurant: Bar La Grassa

Hidden MN Gem: On the water in Two Harbors

Sport/Exercise: Running

Historical Figure: Bobby Kennedy

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." – Albert Einstein

Word: Bubble

Vacation Spot: Nashville, Tennessee

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Tea

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast vs. West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose