Beret Leone
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 – and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Before WCCO, Beret spent four and a half years working as a reporter, and eventually a weekend anchor/producer at KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota. In her time there, she covered everything from presidential visits, unsolved crime cases to devastating severe weather in NE Iowa. Beret also did investigative work, some prompting action from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Over the years her storytelling earned her several awards from the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalism and several Emmy nominations.
Beret has a big family and is the youngest of five kids. That family has now multiplied with spouses and lots of nieces and nephews. Surprisingly, everyone lives within a 20 minute radius.
When she's not on deadline, she loves to spend time with family and friends, sing (musical theatre nerd here) and be active.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2022
Hometown: Chaska
Alma Mater: Bethel University
FAVORITES
Music: Everything, especially if it's Taylor Swift
Movie: The Wedding Singer
TV Show: Gilmore Girls
Book: Firefly Lane, Kristen Hannah
Food: Popcorn
Local Restaurant: Maynard's -- Great food, fun environment on the lake, and also helped me pay rent in college!
Hidden MN Gem: Lanesboro, the cutest town in southeast Minnesota
Sport/Exercise: I have a love-hate relationship with running
Favorite Minnesotan: Does the Jolly Green Giant count?
Quote: "How you choose to see the world determines the world you see. When you see the GOOD, look for the GOOD, expect the GOOD, you find the GOOD and the GOOD finds you." – Jon Gordon
Word: Uff da
Vacation Spot: Somewhere warm, with a drink in hand
Holiday: Thanksgiving
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on my mood
Phone Call or Text Message? Love phone calls. Even better, FaceTime
Mac or PC? I'm a Mac gal
Beer or Wine? Both!
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
