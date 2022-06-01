



Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 – and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

Before WCCO, Beret spent four and a half years working as a reporter, and eventually a weekend anchor/producer at KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota. In her time there, she covered everything from presidential visits, unsolved crime cases to devastating severe weather in NE Iowa. Beret also did investigative work, some prompting action from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Over the years her storytelling earned her several awards from the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalism and several Emmy nominations.

Beret has a big family and is the youngest of five kids. That family has now multiplied with spouses and lots of nieces and nephews. Surprisingly, everyone lives within a 20 minute radius.

When she's not on deadline, she loves to spend time with family and friends, sing (musical theatre nerd here) and be active.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Chaska

Alma Mater: Bethel University

FAVORITES

Music: Everything, especially if it's Taylor Swift

Movie: The Wedding Singer

TV Show: Gilmore Girls

Book: Firefly Lane, Kristen Hannah

Food: Popcorn

Local Restaurant: Maynard's -- Great food, fun environment on the lake, and also helped me pay rent in college!

Hidden MN Gem: Lanesboro, the cutest town in southeast Minnesota

Sport/Exercise: I have a love-hate relationship with running

Favorite Minnesotan: Does the Jolly Green Giant count?

Quote: "How you choose to see the world determines the world you see. When you see the GOOD, look for the GOOD, expect the GOOD, you find the GOOD and the GOOD finds you." – Jon Gordon

Word: Uff da

Vacation Spot: Somewhere warm, with a drink in hand

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends on my mood

Phone Call or Text Message? Love phone calls. Even better, FaceTime

Mac or PC? I'm a Mac gal

Beer or Wine? Both!

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars