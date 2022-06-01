Amelia Santaniello
Amelia co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday. She's been with the station since 1996. Ten years later, her husband, Frank Vascellaro, joined her as co-anchor. They are the first married couple to co-anchor a news program in the Twin Cities.
Before coming to Minnesota, Amelia anchored the weekend news at WTIC-TV in Hartford, CT. She started her career in Washington, D.C., at WUSA, where she was a reporter trainee. From there, she went to WETM-TV in Elmira, N.Y., where she anchored the weekend newscasts. Then she moved on to WNEP-TV in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa. as a reporter and anchor.
Amelia was born in Alexandria, Va. She grew up in a career military family and lived in Virginia, Japan and Texas. She attended Marywood University in Dunmore, Pa.
City Pages editors named her Best Newscaster in the Twin Cities in 2000 and 2013. Readers of The Minnesota Women's Press picked her as their favorite local female television personality.
Amelia and Frank are deeply involved with the community and frequently serve as the master of ceremonies at some of the Twin Cities premier charity events.
They live in Minneapolis with their three kids and two dogs.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 1996
Hometown: Madison Township, Pennsylvania
Alma Mater: Marywood University
FAVORITES
Music: All (depends on my mood)
Movie: The Wizard of Oz
TV Show: Game of Thrones
Book: Too many to list
Food: Italian
Local Restaurant: Martina
Famous Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love." -- Mother Teresa
Vacation Spot: Anywhere there is a beach
Holiday: Fourth of July
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Paper or Plastic? Paper
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? Both
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
