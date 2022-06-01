Amelia Santaniello

CBS

Amelia co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday. She's been with the station since 1996. Ten years later, her husband, Frank Vascellaro, joined her as co-anchor. They are the first married couple to co-anchor a news program in the Twin Cities.

Before coming to Minnesota, Amelia anchored the weekend news at WTIC-TV in Hartford, CT. She started her career in Washington, D.C., at WUSA, where she was a reporter trainee. From there, she went to WETM-TV in Elmira, N.Y., where she anchored the weekend newscasts. Then she moved on to WNEP-TV in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa. as a reporter and anchor.

Amelia was born in Alexandria, Va. She grew up in a career military family and lived in Virginia, Japan and Texas. She attended Marywood University in Dunmore, Pa.

City Pages editors named her Best Newscaster in the Twin Cities in 2000 and 2013. Readers of The Minnesota Women's Press picked her as their favorite local female television personality.

Amelia and Frank are deeply involved with the community and frequently serve as the master of ceremonies at some of the Twin Cities premier charity events.

They live in Minneapolis with their three kids and two dogs.

Request Amelia To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 1996

Hometown: Madison Township, Pennsylvania

Alma Mater: Marywood University

FAVORITES

Music: All (depends on my mood)

Movie: The Wizard of Oz

TV Show: Game of Thrones

Book: Too many to list

Food: Italian

Local Restaurant: Martina

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love." -- Mother Teresa

Vacation Spot: Anywhere there is a beach

Holiday: Fourth of July

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? Both

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose