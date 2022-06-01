CBS

"If you don't know where you're going, you'll never know if you got there."

A.J. Hilton lives by those words -- and that's brought him home to Minnesota. He attended Apple Valley High School before graduating from the University of Minnesota. His career in journalism has taken him from covering one the largest commercial yak operations in the country to protests over social unrest, and experiencing sit down interviews with former presidents to college national championships.

A.J.'s journey started in Alexandria at KSAX. He then ventured to Michigan (where he met his now wife), then down to Florida, and most recently spent time in Nashville. Along the way, he was honored by various organizations and helped his last morning show team win its first Emmy.

He truly enjoys spending time with local communities -- whether being a Big Brother, volunteering at the local food bank, serving meals to those in need, or reading to children. Those connections and the people he meets every day are what have made his job in news so rewarding.

Being back in Minnesota -- at a station A.J. grew up watching -- is an honor and privilege he doesn't take for granted. He loves helping people get their day started with the information they need, a little positivity and some lighthearted fun.

A.J.'s idea of a perfect weekend: Gophers football game, record shopping and a trip to the Great Minnesota Get Together, with all the food in between. He and his wife, along with their son and dog, are happy to call Minnesota home.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota

Alma Mater: University of Minnesota

FAVORITES

Music: All depends on my mood that day. I can go from Jay-Z to Tears for Fears, from The Beach Boys to Whitney Houston, from Pat Metheny to Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette—and EVERYTHING in between.

Movie: Too many: Coming to America, Uncle Buck, Heat, any of the Ocean's movies.

TV Show: The West Wing, The Wire, Seinfeld

Author/Book: To Kill a Mockingbird, Da Vinci Code and Mo' Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove

Food: Pancakes

Local Restaurant: Carbone's Pizza, Keys Café and Café Latte (the cheesecake. OH MY, the cheesecake).

Hidden MN Gem: Not sure it's a hidden gem, but Minnesota's leaves in the fall are amazing. I encourage everyone to go for a drive and check out the colors.

Historical Figure: Jackie Robinson and Bryant Gumbel

Sport/Exercise: Football and gym rat

Famous Minnesotan: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (at least, they were), LeRoy Gardner II

Quote: "If you don't know where you're doing, how will you know if you've got there?"

Word: I don't have a favorite word…but I do have favorite phrase: "Take 'em to church!"

Vacation Spot: Toyko, Japan

Holiday: Chrismas

Facebook or Twitter? I'll go with Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool & The Gang just joined the conversation…

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call. I just called…to say…I love you.

Mac or PC? Mac

Morning Person or Night Person? Used to be a night owl. Funny how things change.

Beer or Wine? Belgium beer

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars