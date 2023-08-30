Adam Del Rosso
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
From there, he went to WAND to cover the elements in Central Illinois. One of his most memorable days was rushing from a Christmas parade to the studio to help cover Illinois' largest December tornado outbreak when an EF-3 tore through Taylorville, IL.
Most recently, he was the host of AccuWeather Prime for the AccuWeather Network covering storms coast to coast and interviewing notable guests like Neil DeGrasse Tyson & NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins.
In his free time, you can usually find Adam on the tennis or volleyball courts, at a concert or out exploring local restaurants and breweries. You may even see him at your local airport since he recently earned his private pilot's certificate. Wherever you see him, be sure to say hi!
Request Adam To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: August 2023
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Alma Mater: Penn State
FAVORITES
Music: Classic rock
Movie: Titanic
TV Show: The Office
Author: Not a huge reader ☹
Food: Italian
Local Restaurant: Red Cow
Hidden MN Gem: Get back to me. Still need to explore more!
Sport/Exercise: Tennis/volleyball
Historical Figure: Nikola Tesla
Famous Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." -- Benjamin Franklin
Word: Spontaneity (I realize the irony with the previous quote)
Vacation Spot: Virgin Islands
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Pluto (it counts)
Facebook or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok? Instagram
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Text
Mac or PC? PC
Morning person or night person? Both
East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
Beer or Wine? Beer, especially fruit/sours
Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither (gasp!)
"Grey Duck" or "Goose"? Goose
for more features.