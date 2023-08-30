Adam Del Rosso

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

From there, he went to WAND to cover the elements in Central Illinois. One of his most memorable days was rushing from a Christmas parade to the studio to help cover Illinois' largest December tornado outbreak when an EF-3 tore through Taylorville, IL.

Most recently, he was the host of AccuWeather Prime for the AccuWeather Network covering storms coast to coast and interviewing notable guests like Neil DeGrasse Tyson & NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins.

In his free time, you can usually find Adam on the tennis or volleyball courts, at a concert or out exploring local restaurants and breweries. You may even see him at your local airport since he recently earned his private pilot's certificate. Wherever you see him, be sure to say hi!

VITALS

Joined WCCO: August 2023

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Alma Mater: Penn State

FAVORITES

Music: Classic rock

Movie: Titanic

TV Show: The Office

Author: Not a huge reader ☹

Food: Italian

Local Restaurant: Red Cow

Hidden MN Gem: Get back to me. Still need to explore more!

Sport/Exercise: Tennis/volleyball

Historical Figure: Nikola Tesla

Famous Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." -- Benjamin Franklin

Word: Spontaneity (I realize the irony with the previous quote)

Vacation Spot: Virgin Islands

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Pluto (it counts)

Facebook or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok? Instagram

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? PC

Morning person or night person? Both

East Coast or West Coast? East Coast

Beer or Wine? Beer, especially fruit/sours

Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither (gasp!)

"Grey Duck" or "Goose"? Goose