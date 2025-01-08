Watch CBS News
Young boy battling leukemia meets Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A little boy battling cancer is getting a big assist from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. It all happened Saturday as the Timberwolves took on Luca Wright's hometown team the Detroit Pistons.

The special moment was made possible by Zachery Dereniowski, who put out an ask on Instagram for a fan to gift courtside tickets to and NBA game.

Luca's aunt shared how he's been battling Leukemia the past year and is a major basketball fan. The rest was history.

"He's been through so much and such a trooper handled the hardest thing a kid could go through with such a grace," said his mother, Lacey Wright.  

Luca and his father Larry Wright went to the game met several players including Timberwolves forward ANT.

During the meeting, Wright gave Edwards an orange wristband that read 'Love Like Luca.'

That's when Edwards took a second and promised to wear the wristband for the rest of his career, just for Luca. A promise kept since Saturday.

"For him to say that and follow through with wearing it to the next game is just amazing," Wright said with a smile.

This special moment between Edwards and Luca Wright is touching many people from all over, all asking for a wristband.

Dereniowski hopes to mass distribute the bracelets with proceeds going to families of children battling cancer.

