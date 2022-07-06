2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.

The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others.

Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow up with security and safety in his life.

"I know whatever I did it affected a lot of people," Wertman said.

Wertman was sentenced to 123 months - just over 10 years - in prison.

Before Argue's sentencing, Argue apologized to the victims and started crying.

"I understand what I have done has caused people to live with PTSD and in totally different ways than before looking over shoulder or frightened outside," Argue said, wiping away tears.

Argue also gave the judge a letter.

Judge Lamas sentenced her to 108 months - 9 years - in prison.

"You're super young. You're going to get out of prison when you're in your mid-20s and the choices that you make while you're at the department of corrections will set you up to live the life that you want to live," Judge Lamas said.

Both Argue and Wertman are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their sentences with good behavior.

That means Argue could be out in six years, and Wertman could be out in just under seven years.