"You have to stay positive": Wild fans nervous ahead of elimination matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fans of the Minnesota Wild are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst Friday.

By Saturday, the team's fans will know whether they'll be preparing for a winner-take-all matchup against the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL playoffs, or if the team is done until next year.

The Wild haven't won a playoff series in nearly a decade.

"We've had a lot of losing. A lot of practice at that," said fan Chuck Restemayer. "(Just) go to seven games. You've got to see it go to seven."

Fans outside the arena Friday afternoon say they're trying their best to stay positive.

"You have to stay positive," said Katie Gallentine of Monticello. "They're finally going to pull off a win eventually and it's going to be so worth it. We've been watching our whole lives. It's going to come eventually and it's going to be a big party when it happens."

Friday's game six matchup starts at 8:30 p.m. local time.