Yes, lake weeds are worse this year; cold spring believed to be the culprit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time.

On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow.

"We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman.

Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading the shorelines and piling up on the beaches. And not just here, but in neighboring states as well.

"You have these floating mats of curlyleaf, which are also a nuisance recreationally," said Wendy Crowell, an aquatic invasive species specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

She believes the cold spring kept plants, such as curlyleaf pondweed, from growing when it normally does. Now, it's making up for lost time while other aquatic plants are ahead of schedule.

"What happened was the curlyleaf was delayed and then the milfoil and native plants all came up together and early," Crowell said.

The lake association at Weaver Lake in Maple Grove has taken a number of steps to cut down on weeds and algae.

"Trying to make sure phosphorous doesn't get into the lake. Making sure grass clippings aren't in the road and go in the drain and end up in the lake," said Nate Leppanen, of Maple Grove, a member of the Weaver Lake Association.

With help from a Hennepin County Grant, this spring the association installed a hydropump to help with the problem. Boaters can power it up before they enter the lake.

When turned on, the hydropump essentially pushes weeds and algae away from the boat access.

The goal is to keep weeds off boats and keep the invasive vegetation from taking over.

"In terms of driving a boat around it ends up pulling it and clogging up your engine. It ends up being nuisance," said Leppanen."I'm hoping it gets better and we are doing what we can to minimize the impact."

While curlyleaf and milfoil are invasive species, the DNR says many native plants are also growing earlier than usual.

Some lakes are using mechanical harvesters or pesticides to remove pondweed and other invasive plants.