Yankees and Twins rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night was rained out.

The game, the second of a four-game series, was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:05 p.m.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) was to have started Tuesday against Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA). New York's Domingo Germán (2-3, 3.12) originally was set to start Wednesday.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game will not be valid for the Wednesday, Sept. 7, single-admission doubleheader, officials said.

