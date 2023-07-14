Watch CBS News
Wrong way driver Amber Pospisil sentenced to 25 years in musician Mark Filbrandt's death

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in guitarist Mark Filbrandt's death
Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in guitarist Mark Filbrandt's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Alexandria woman was sentenced Friday to 25 years for drunk driving and crashing into a popular Twin Cities musician, killing him.

The crash happened last fall on Interstate 94, where 32-year-old Amber Pospisil was driving the wrong way.

Beloved local musician Mark Filbrandt was the other driver, coming home from a show when he was hit.

Pospisil had a previous conviction for drunk driving in Minnesota and was ordered to stay away from alcohol.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 11:04 AM

