Wrong way driver Amber Pospisil sentenced to 25 years in musician Mark Filbrandt's death

Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in guitarist Mark Filbrandt's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Alexandria woman was sentenced Friday to 25 years for drunk driving and crashing into a popular Twin Cities musician, killing him.

The crash happened last fall on Interstate 94, where 32-year-old Amber Pospisil was driving the wrong way.

Beloved local musician Mark Filbrandt was the other driver, coming home from a show when he was hit.

Pospisil had a previous conviction for drunk driving in Minnesota and was ordered to stay away from alcohol.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.