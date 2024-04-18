Wrong-way crash in Mounds View involving stolen car ends in flames, injuries

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. —Two people were injured overnight in a wrong-way crash involving a stolen car on Highway 10 in Mounds View.

New Brighton police say officers saw two aggressive drivers cutting each other off and speeding on Interstate 35W near West County Road H around 1:30 a.m. Officers tried to stop one of the drivers, who instead took off to West County Road E2 near Old Snelling Avenue. Police then stopped their pursuit.

Officers then were dispatched to a wrong-way crash on Highway 10 and I-35W. When they arrived, they saw that one of the cars was the one involved in the earlier pursuit.

In Minnesota Department of Transportation video of the aftermath of the crash, two cars are seen on the side of the road in flames.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The car involved in the pursuit had just been stolen, police learned.

The crash is under investigation.