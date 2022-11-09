Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?

BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.

With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.

Nonpartisan James Nelson 171 29.13%

Nonpartisan Michael McKenzie 146 24.87%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 270 46.00%



These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.

The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.

It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.

A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.