Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.
With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.
|Nonpartisan
|James Nelson
|171
|29.13%
|Nonpartisan
|Michael McKenzie
|146
|24.87%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|270
|46.00%
These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.
The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.
It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.
A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
