Worthington will host Governor's Pheasant Opener in October

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Worthington will host the 2022 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener, the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

The opener will take place Oct. 14 and 15.

"I thank the communities of Worthington and Nobles County for graciously hosting this year's opener," Gov. Tim Walz said. "As a hunter and lifelong Pheasants Forever member, I'm greatly looking forward to joining Minnesotans in this tradition, shining a light on the community, and celebrating critical conservation work in southwest Minnesota."

Worthington last hosted the event in 2014. Last year's opener took place on private land in Kandiyohi County.

The DNR said Worthington and Nobles County were selected for their "exceptional pheasant hunting." The area has more than 6,600 acres of public hunting land. The department also noted that Nobles County is "the fastest-diversifying county in the state."