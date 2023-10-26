Worker injured after semi strikes boom in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A semi truck driver hit a skyway maintenance worker in downtown Minneapolis early Wednesday afternoon.

Police from Minneapolis' First Precinct responded to reports of a crash on 10th Street South and Nicollet Mall around 12:25 p.m.

Authorities say a man in his 40s was operating a boom above the street, completing maintenance on the Minneapolis Skyway System when a FedEx semi truck traveling eastbound on 10th Street South struck the arm of the boom, causing it to collapse.

Damage from the semi truck that hit the boom arm WCCO

The worker was thrown into the intersection and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the semi remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson for FedEx issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the incident and are relieved it did not result in serious injuries. Safety is our highest priority. We are grateful to the first responders and others who assisted at the scene."