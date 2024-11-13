Woodbury police are asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

MPD’s handling of overturned murder case under review, and more headlines

WOODBURY, Minn. — Woodbury police are searching for missing 16-year-old Anlatayla Ames, and are asking for the public's assistance.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Anlatayla, who also goes by Tayla or Tay, was last seen on Oct. 10 leaving her home with an unknown direction of travel.

She's described as a 5 feet 2 inches tall black teen with dark brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black cropped sweatshirt.

The BCA says that Ames frequents homeless shelters in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Officials are asking anyone who might know of Ames' whereabouts to please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Dispatch at 651-439-9381.

MN BCA