District investigating racially-motivated fight at East Ridge High School

WOODBURY, Minn. — A fight between two students at East Ridge High School on Wednesday included one student using a racist slur.

The fight happened around 2 p.m. in a school bathroom.

A video of the altercations has been making its way around the school. During the video, one student is seen on the ground, held in a chokehold by another student. At one point, the student is flung around the bathroom while still stuck in a chokehold.

The South Washington County School district released an email to parents saying in part "we were made aware of video content that captured details of physical actions and dehumanizing language including the "n-word" during the fight."

"We recognize that incidents like this have an impact on our entire community," said Principal Jim Smokrovich. "The well-being of our students continues to be our top priority. The well being of our students continues to be our top priority."

It's unclear what led up to the filmed moments at the school. However, for parents like Shanka Gessod, it doesn't matter.

"It's more of a human thing. And it's not so much about the race, you know, versus, the kid, you know, and what's happening in there. So I do not want it to go unpunished and I don't want the school to try and minimize the situation," said Gessod.

School administrators are investigating the incident, and they ask students with information to come forward to the school's main office, or through the school's confidential tip line.

In their statement, the district said it would follow discipline procedures in the student handbook.

It is unclear though what measures, if any, have been taken.