Wood From the Hood reclaims urban wood

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis business is taking disregarded wood and giving it new life.

Rick and Cindy Siewert founded Wood From the Hood in 2008 after they reclaimed wood from an old ash tree that needed to be removed from their yard.

"I've got wood in my veins. My dad started the cabinet shop back in 1965 so I've been around wood my whole life," Rick Siewert said.

Not only do they take trees from storm damage; they also utilize trees cut down due to disease, construction and other reasons.

"If the tree blows over and the root ball and everything comes up with it, that's usable for us," Rick Siewert said.

A lot of the wood they receive comes from the city of Minneapolis and tree services. Design Director Kelley Hermes then gets to work on custom projects.

"These came from trees that had to be cut down to make room for the new southwest light rail line. Then we thermally modified it which makes it usable for outdoor, and we are turning it into benches that will sit at each of the light rail stops," Hermes said.

They work with schools, companies and homeowners. A current project is one for siblings who lost their father in a house fire.



"There were a few trees that had to come down from the fire as well, so we're turning those into some desks for them that they will get to have forever and be something special to remember dad and utilize those trees," she said.

Wood From the Hood also offers slabs and home goods in their lumber store including cribbage boards, cutting boards, cocktail smokers and more. On the bottom of each piece is a sticker showing where the wood came from.

Anything they can't reuse is turned into firewood, wood chips, mulch or is brought to District Energy to be burned for energy. They're hosting a Holiday Makers Market Dec. 14 and 15 and are currently accepting vendor applications.