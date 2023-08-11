Video: Woman crashes stolen motorcycle into parked car at Twin Cities gas station

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – A woman took a short joyride on a stolen motorcycle Thursday in the Twin Cities, before taking an embarrassing tumble in front of an arresting officer.

Anoka police say a woman stole the bike in their city, and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter tracked her to a gas station in Columbia Heights.

MnDOT traffic cameras caught her hanging out in front of the business for a couple minutes before police arrive.

The woman then attempts to flee -- but bumps into a parked car and falls off the bike.

An officer then runs up and takes her into custody.