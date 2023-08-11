Video: Woman crashes stolen motorcycle into parked car at Twin Cities gas station
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – A woman took a short joyride on a stolen motorcycle Thursday in the Twin Cities, before taking an embarrassing tumble in front of an arresting officer.
Anoka police say a woman stole the bike in their city, and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter tracked her to a gas station in Columbia Heights.
MORE NEWS: Foss Swim School swindled out of $1.3M in email scam
MnDOT traffic cameras caught her hanging out in front of the business for a couple minutes before police arrive.
The woman then attempts to flee -- but bumps into a parked car and falls off the bike.
An officer then runs up and takes her into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.