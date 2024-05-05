Woman shot while inside vehicle in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was shot while inside a vehicle driving through north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said, but she is expected to be OK.

The 25-year-old woman was in a car on Olson Memorial Highway near James Avenue North when someone from another vehicle shot her, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m.

The woman went to North Memorial Health with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.