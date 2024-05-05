Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot while inside vehicle in north Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 5, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 5, 2024 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was shot while inside a vehicle driving through north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said, but she is expected to be OK.

The 25-year-old woman was in a car on Olson Memorial Highway near James Avenue North when someone from another vehicle shot her, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m.

The woman went to North Memorial Health with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 1:50 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.