Woman shot during large fight outside St. Paul bar
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a woman is in stable condition after being shot during a large fight outside of a St. Paul bar Monday night.
St. Paul Police Department officers responded to Willard's Liquor in the Frogtown neighborhood around 10 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found 25-30 people fighting, and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
