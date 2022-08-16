Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot during large fight outside St. Paul bar

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a woman is in stable condition after being shot during a large fight outside of a St. Paul bar Monday night.

St. Paul Police Department officers responded to Willard's Liquor in the Frogtown neighborhood around 10 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found 25-30 people fighting, and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.

raw-tue-stp-shooting-thomas-ave-boeke-081622.jpg
CBS

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.