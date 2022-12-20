Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot, killed inside St. Paul home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman shot, killed inside St. Paul home
Woman shot, killed inside St. Paul home 00:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say a woman was shot and killed inside a home Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Cook Avenue East off Edgerton Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

snapshot-56.jpg
CBS

Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

This is the 39th homicide this year in the city. St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster says police have solved roughly 90% of this year's homicides.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.