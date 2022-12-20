Woman shot, killed inside St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say a woman was shot and killed inside a home Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Cook Avenue East off Edgerton Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

This is the 39th homicide this year in the city. St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster says police have solved roughly 90% of this year's homicides.