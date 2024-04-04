Woman shot 6 times and man found dead in St. Cloud domestic dispute, police say

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud say a woman is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a man is dead after a domestic dispute Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast on the report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they located a 34-year-old woman in the front yard who had been shot six times.

The suspect in the shooting, a 35-year-old man, was found dead inside the residence from what police say is an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was treated at the scene and taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

Police say a preliminary investigation has determined the two involved lived at the residence with their children. There was a domestic dispute between the two and the man shot at the victim in the entryway and front step area of the house.

Thirteen shots were fired, police determined from a nearby doorbell camera.

There were children at the residence at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

"The specific details of the case, the ownership of the firearm, and the background of the domestic dispute are all still under investigation," police said in a news release.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.