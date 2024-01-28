Watch CBS News
Woman shoots man in Brooklyn Park; man arrested after fleeing scene

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A woman in Brooklyn Park called 911 Saturday evening after shooting a man, who was then arrested by responding officers when he tried to flee.

The 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. The shooting happened on the 7900 block of Kyle Avenue.

The woman said she knew the man she shot and that he was leaving the scene in a car. Police said they tried to stop him as he left, but he fled to a home on the 8100 block of Xenia Court. 

Police said the man was thought to have a handgun, and he also was seriously injured. After some negotiation, he cooperated with officers, who provided medical aid.

The woman was taken in for questioning. The man was arrested for outstanding felony warrants and possible new charges related to Saturday's incident, police said.

What led up to the shooting is still a matter of investigation.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 9:39 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

