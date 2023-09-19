Woman pleads guilty to burglary for vandalized mosque in St. Cloud

Rogers man sentenced to jail for breaking into, vandalizing St. Cloud mosque

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Victoria Veliz, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on Friday for her role in vandalizing a mosque in St. Cloud.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2022, police arrived at the St. Cloud Islamic Center after an employee arrived on the premises to discover the building damaged.

Documents say security footage showed two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. At the scene, officers found a hole in the ceiling, a damaged leather chair, bloody paper towels, and papers strewn about. A piece of paper with Arabic writing on it had a suspect's initials written in blood.

They also found a keycard for a hotel at the scene. The officers went to the hotel, where they found Logan Smith, 24, and Veliz. Both were charged with burglary.

Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in February, and was sentenced to 180 days of local confinement at the county jail. The confinement is staggered in 60-day increments. His first stint in jail was on June 19. He'll also report to jail in November and next June.

Sentencing for Veliz is set for Nov. 11, 2023.

NOTE: The original air date for the video attached to this article was June 6, 2023.