Woman pleads guilty for shooting death of Inver Grove Heights man following "erotic massage"

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A woman pled guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Chang-Beom Lee in his Inver Grove Heights home last year.

Fotini West, 25, told police in September she went to 43-year-old Lee's house so she could give him an "erotic massage" for money.

Logan Slack, also 25, says he took West to Lee's house. Slack said that after some time, West left the house and said Lee assaulted her and refused to pay.

The complaint states Slack entered the home with a revolver, at which point Lee locked himself in a bathroom and called 911. Slack broke a hole in the bathroom door, through which Lee tried to grab West. At that point, Slack shot Lee. He pulled the trigger twice but fired only one bullet due to an empty chamber.

Slack pled guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.

West is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.