Woman killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 41-year-old woman died in a single-car crash in Pine County on Friday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, a car was traveling south on Interstate 35 near Willow River around 1:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and struck a tree in a ditch.

The driver had alcohol in his system at the time, officials say. He suffered a non-life threatening injury. A 44-year-old man suffered a life threatening injury, and the second passenger - Raven Marie Boshey - died. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time, state patrol says.