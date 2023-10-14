Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 14, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 14, 2023 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

Minneapolis police say a pedestrian in her 50s was hit by a white pickup truck on East Lake Street and 13th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. 

First responders performed lifesaving measures, but she died at the hospital.

The pickup truck had fled the scene, heading south on 13th Avenue South. No one has been arrested.

The woman's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 1:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.