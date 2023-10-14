Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

Minneapolis police say a pedestrian in her 50s was hit by a white pickup truck on East Lake Street and 13th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m.

First responders performed lifesaving measures, but she died at the hospital.

The pickup truck had fled the scene, heading south on 13th Avenue South. No one has been arrested.

The woman's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.